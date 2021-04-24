US Navy Announces New Technology That Can Change The Fabric Of Reality

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Greg Reese of Banned VideoThis clip looks at the physics of molecular spin, the patents of Savatore Cezar Pais.
These patents have been around since 2016 technically.
The concept of "Torsion Physics" has been around since the mid 1800s.
The concept of UFO/UAP as well as the atom bomb has been around for over 4000 years. (see Vimanas of Hindu Mythos)
This is a banned video with a commercial at the end.