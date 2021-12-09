I found out the very hard way that this is not about our health!

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The doctor wants to help us. He really does. But do you know what he said? If he writes us an exemption, he's going to get investigated . "How is that when a doctor is trying to help a patient write them an exemption for something that severely harmed them the first time, is going to get investigated and have their license threatened? How is it about health? Wake up, people." How is that about our health? Wake up people! https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe