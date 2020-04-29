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Facial Recognition: Where it is, Where it's Going and What Needs to be Done
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20 views • April 29, 2020
In times of crisis and fear, government power always grows faster. And surveillance is one of the worst. In this episode, get an overview of where facial recognition is today, where it could go in the future, and steps that need to be taken to stop it.
Path to Liberty: April 27, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: April 27, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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