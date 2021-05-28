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Dr. Melissa Sell - Overcome The Fear Of Symptoms
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21 views • May 28, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Melissa Sell is joining us. Melissa began her health discovery journey in 2005 right out of high school. She was raised in a typical family with mainstream views of health. She thought when you get a headache you take an Advil, when you get sick you go to the doctor, but that all changed when she got a job as an assistant to a chiropractor. She started learning that the body is programmed for health and that everything that is necessary for healing is already present inside your body. She learned the importance of a healthy lifestyle: healthy spine, daily exercise, quality nutrition, and avoiding toxins. She fell so in love with health that she went to chiropractic school and graduated at the top of her class in 2012. After graduating she practiced for 3 years in Marietta, but around 2014 her focus shifted. She began studying the mind. Through meditation, self-study, mentorship, and courses she discovered a realm of health that is greatly under appreciated: Self-Understanding. Then She discovered German New Medicine. Get more information on Dr Melissa Sell at https://www.drmelissasell.com/. Please welcome Dr. Melissa Sell to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredMinerals.com
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Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
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🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
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https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
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🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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