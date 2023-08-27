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⚡WARNING BEFORE THE NUKES DROP... DO THIS
High Hopes
High Hopes
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1064 views • August 27, 2023

Canadian Prepper


August 26, 2023


Talking about what to do when the SHTF with Mike Shelby, a former intelligence NCO and contractor with nearly a decade of defense and intelligence service.


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   / @forwardobserver


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Fire Starting

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Hygiene

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzH_H_Zf0mM


Keywords
preppingsurvivalwarningdefensecanadian preppernuclear warnukesdo this asapmike shelbyintelligence nco
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