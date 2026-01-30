BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Vengeance - an English interpretation/translation cover
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
4 followers
Follow
4 views • 2 days ago

Original: Vengeance by Bibi

All lyrical translation/transmutation/interpretation and vocals are my own. I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting parody, satire and cover works All content based on my own beliefs, faith, opinions, research and lived experience. I encourage you to do your own research and draw your own conclusions. For entertainment purposes only, and in no way intended to deliberately hurt, offend, upset, harass, alarm or distress anyone. That said, if you CHOOSE to 'feel' offended by my content just know it wasn't made for YOU, and you can CHOOSE to not consume it, thank you. I will never apologise for having my own mind, thoughts or opinions, nor how I choose to express them.

Keywords
musicbibikpopkorean to english cover
