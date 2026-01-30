© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vengeance - an English interpretation/translation cover
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 days ago
Original: Vengeance by Bibi
All lyrical translation/transmutation/interpretation and vocals are my own. I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting parody, satire and cover works All content based on my own beliefs, faith, opinions, research and lived experience. I encourage you to do your own research and draw your own conclusions. For entertainment purposes only, and in no way intended to deliberately hurt, offend, upset, harass, alarm or distress anyone. That said, if you CHOOSE to 'feel' offended by my content just know it wasn't made for YOU, and you can CHOOSE to not consume it, thank you. I will never apologise for having my own mind, thoughts or opinions, nor how I choose to express them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.