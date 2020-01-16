© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SANDERS CAMPAIGN FUNDS USED FOR BAIL?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • January 16, 2020
BREAKING: @BernieSanders Field Organizer; Sanders Iowa Regional Field Director Luke bailed him out of jail after recent drug arrest.
"He's like 'don't say another word', we(Sanders campaign?) already processed your bail...sit tight"
Were campaign funds used?
#Expose2020 https://t.co/cwcwex9ot2
"He's like 'don't say another word', we(Sanders campaign?) already processed your bail...sit tight"
Were campaign funds used?
#Expose2020 https://t.co/cwcwex9ot2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.