© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/07/2021 Miles Guo: It’s said the US military came back for another exercise after they were done with the previous one and that joint operations between the space and ground forces were conducted during the exercise in the South China Sea, with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System being rendered useless instantly