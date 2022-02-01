Vaccine holocaust is one of the biggest death and other reason in end times and the book of revelation

This video tells , in 2021 the wicked government rolled out the wicked prune juice the venom bites for 2.8 billions vials , interpret the one in Rev 9:15 that 1/3 of the world population 7.6 billions is exactly 2.8 billions !

That’s is not correct ! Why ? Let me tell you biblically

His math is bad , lol

1/3 of 7.6 billions is 2.53 billions not 2.8 billions like the amount of this venom bites rolled out started in 2021 !

Come on !

Not quite accurate what he said with the Bible says , because the first of all the world population will get reduced when the rapture of the church take place only 10 percent or less of Christians will be raptured and people who died from massive natural disasters, man made pestilences or fake pandemic and real pestilences before Rev 6 and then after the fourth seal being opened in Rev 6:8

And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

So 1/4 of the rest of the world population will die first

Just saying from 7.8 billions reduced to become 7 billions during or before the fourth seal !

1/4 of 7 billions is 1.75 billions so the rest is 7-1.75=5.25 billions

And then in Rev 9:15

15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. (**Keep mind who kill 1/3 of the world population at that is demonic troops or satanic army, not venom bites or wicked prune juice read entire Rev 9)

So from 5.25 billions I bet it’s already reduced with my guess already only 5 billions even before Rev 9:15

So 1/3 of 5 billions is 1.67 so the rest is 5-1.67=3.33 billions by Rev 9

The world population is 7.78 billions not 7.6 billions

I bet the poison venom bites death reaching 5.5 or 6 millions by now at least . Even though 7.78 billions - 6 millions , it’s still more than 7.7 billions

Yeah, besides not right with the Biblical interpretation, the population reducing in 7 years tribulation in Rev 6 first when the fourth seal is being opened and then the one in Rev 9 for 1/3 population.

We should interpret the book of revelation in order !

That’s why the mark of the beast is not here yet, because the rapture should happen first in Rev 4:1 and then the Antichrist is on the scene on the first seal Rev 6:2 and then the second seal, third seal, the fourth seal when 1/4 population Rev 6:8 will be killed and so on and until Rev 9:15 when 1/3 population will be killed !

And on Rev 13 is when the Mark of the beast take place .

You see what I mean in order from Rev 1 until Rev 22, step by step, chapter by chapter in order !

It’s kind of interesting 22 chapters in the book of rev for the year 2022, when Jesus coming for his church number 22

Btw if we add each year number since this prune juice rolled out :

2021

2022

2023

——— +

6066 = 666 is the number of the Antichrist, yes he will be on the scene by the year 2023, and the rapture should happen by the end of 2022