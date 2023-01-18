Border Update January 11th 2023

🛑 FULL STOP 🛑



AMERICAN 16 YEAR OLD ABDUCTED IN MEXICO



🤐MEDIA IS SILENT🤐



Have you seen her?



Aiyana Rylie Sanchez Yaiva



Age: 16



She was abducted at a Burger King in Mexico south of Nogales on June 9th, 2022 at approximately 5:55pm.



Location of Abduction:

31.292786, -110.937140



Mother - Michelle Yaiva, has requested #VOP to find her daughter after her pleas to the FBI, Sheriffs, and Mexican Authorities were ignored.



Initial Reports confirm the Mexican Authorities participated in this child kidnapping.



If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Aiyana, aka Ya-Ya, please contact:



520-500-4506 and/or

[email protected]



Please share this across all platforms willing to host.



A Spanish version for distribution inside the Sinaloa Cartel Network and across Northern Mexico will be provided shortly.



Volunteers willing to be confined to this SAR Operation and travel into Mexico with one of my Sources can message @PR3PP3R22 on Telegram.



#BringHerHome



#BORDERWARSAZ



PUNTO COMPLETO 🛑



AMERICANA DE 16 AÑOS SECUESTRADA EN MÉXICO



¿La has visto?



Aiyana Rylie Sánchez Yaiva

Edad: 16



Fue secuestrada en un Burger King en México al sur de Nogales el 9 de junio de 2022 aproximadamente a las 5:55 p.m.



Ubicación de la abducción:

31.292786,-110.937140



Madre: Michelle Yaiva, solicitó a #VOP que encuentre a su hija después de que sus súplicas ante el FBI, los alguaciles y las autoridades mexicanas fueran ignoradas.



Informes iniciales confirman que las autoridades mexicanas participaron en este secuestro de niños.



Si tiene alguna información sobre el paradero de Aiyana comuníquese con:



520-500-4506 y/o

[email protected]



Comparta esto en todas las plataformas dispuestas a alojar.



Próximamente se proporcionará una versión en español para su distribución dentro de la Red del Cartel de Sinaloa y en todo el norte de México.



Los voluntarios que deseen ser confinados a esta operación SAR y viajar a México con una de mis fuentes pueden enviar un mensaje a @PR3PP3R22 en Telegram.



https://t.me/borderwarsaz



