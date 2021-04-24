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$35.4 bln worth of Russian agri exports by 2025
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60 views • April 24, 2021
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Russian state agricultural export development program set to grow to $35.4 bln.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s “Agroexport” research unit Russia exported $30.7 bln worth of agricultural commodities in 2020 which is 20% more than in 2019.
Russian state agricultural export development program set to grow to $35.4 bln.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s “Agroexport” research unit Russia exported $30.7 bln worth of agricultural commodities in 2020 which is 20% more than in 2019.
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