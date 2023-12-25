Create New Account
The Founding of JPL and Modern Rocketry – How We Get to Space
Published 20 hours ago

This episode examines JPL which later became part of NASA and is one of the foundations of modern rocketry said to take people, payloads and machines to space. Its current mission is mostly space machines like the Mars rovers. We are on Mars… right?

historyjackjplcrrow777parsonsrocketry

