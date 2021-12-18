Inevitable December Stock Market Crash<--Hype!

Today is December 20th. I watched the markets bottom out at 11:37 am EST. All of this fearmongering was a scam to get everyone on the short-side, reverse, and run back up. I'll leave this video up as a reminder that most of these types of scares are pre-planned.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the central bank will issue three interest rate hikes until mid-2022, the first one starting next week. But instead of triggering an irreversible meltdown, the announcement actually sparked a melt-up, with investors in total denial still trying to push the collapsing bubble higher. Bank of America’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett said that this week’s “recovery rally represents an opportunity for investors to sell ahead of an upcoming Fed interest rate shock”. He expects the Fed to aggressively raise interest rates, shocking those who don’t see it coming. For that very reason, Hartnett recommends investors “‘sell the rip’ rather than ‘buy the dip’ in stocks as interest rate hikes are about to rock Wall Street, and amid a strikingly similar unwind in tech stocks compared to the dot-com bubble in 2000,” he wrote. “The bubble in speculative froth has popped,” the Bank of America’s strategist warned.



Bank Of America A Catastrophic Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable In December

Clip from: youtube.com/user/PeterSchiffChannel/videos



Video transcript here:

beforeitsnews.com/markets/2021/12/bank-of-america-a-catastrophic-stock-market-crash-is-inevitable-in-december-epic-economist-must-video-2581452.html



Thumbnail 10-Year Monthly chart of the NASDAQ: "Gravestone doji for November indicates that buyers dominated trading and drove prices higher during the session. However, by the end of the session, sellers resurfaced and pushed prices back to the opening level and the session low. Bearish or bullish confirmation is required for both situations." Of course Decembers' follow through collapsing candlestick indicates a bear market.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped out on November 8 (36,565.73). S&P 500 (4743.83) and NASDAQ (16,212.23) both topped out on November 22. My observations. Currently the Dow is at 35,365.44, S&P 500 4620.24, NASDAQ 15,169.68 (6.4-percent loss from the high).