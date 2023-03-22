Rothschilds vs Putin in Syria: EU energy suppliers battle for control & the Golan Heights treasure

Former U.N. Chief Weapons Inspector Hans Blix gained notoriety 20 years ago when he contradicted President George W. Bush’s claims about Iraq and weapons of mass destruction. He asked for more time to find those weapons, Bush instead invaded Iraq. Two decades later, Blix joins Mehdi to discuss lessons learned from the war, and why he’s worried history could repeat itself.https://SILVIEW.media

