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#003 // TREASON MOST FOUL
Original Air Date: 25.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#003 // TREASON MOST FOUL
We being with a Skeptic’s contribution. There are two sorts of skeptics - one who seeks to misdirect and the other who seeks to know. The latter, we welcome and champion, the former, we ban. Discernment is key determining which is witch (sic). These former then, are local examples of those who serve the Dark Purpose we study.
Q released a communications org chart (including numbers of communications between captured/co-conspirator media and the false directors of the ongoing crime - known as the Trump Russia investigation. We begin our travail knowing that POTUS is not a PUTIN secret agent, but, seek to learn how they falsely set up President Trump as well as those selected to work for him. The spider’s web of connections takes us to the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, China, Russia, Ukraine, the United States and Mexico.
As a proof that the Q movement is not only a subset of Military Intelligence, but, also a group of Patriots not working for a Luciferian cabal - we review the org chart that Q told us 12 months ago was dirty - and our investigations prove that most of these have been fired, removed or ordered out. In a shocking discovery, we learn from our summaries of their access and tenure, reveals that these same crooked cops and military officers have been performing treason for more than 2 decades.
#QBits
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