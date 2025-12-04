RT News - December 4 2025 6AM GMT

December 4, 2025

rt.com





Europe goes into panic mode claiming Russia is preparing for war. That's after Vladimir Putin says that Moscow doesn't want conflict, but is ready to respond to any threat that comes its way. Ahead of Putin's visit to India - we explore the pillars of the time-tested friendship between Moscow and New Delhi - and bring you more about the launch of our newest channel - RT India. The first-ever ceremony to honor Africa's best in media kicks off in Ethiopia, with representatives and top officials from over 40 nations of the continent in attendance.









