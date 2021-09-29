© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 4,000 doctors and medical researchers sign a powerful declaration protesting the COVID tyranny
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 29, 2021
Thousands of doctors and researchers, some very prominent, sign a declaration declaring governmental
diktat on the treatment of COVID-19 unacceptable and going against the spirit of medicine.
References
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
diktat on the treatment of COVID-19 unacceptable and going against the spirit of medicine.
References
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.