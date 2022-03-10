© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Satanic Khazarian Mafia NWO, Deep State, Cabal And Their History
Follow
0
Share
Report
342 views • March 10, 2022
They go by many names - New World Order, Deep State, Cabal, Zionists, World Economic Forum, Bilderburg Group and MANY more. They are actually Satanic parasites and nothing more.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/25/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
I disagree with Clif on his point that they are just hiding behind Judaism and Palestinian Jews. While they are not bloodline Jews they are the worst of the Jews but if you read the Talmud you realize ALL the Jews think they are better than Humanity, many are pedophiles and they think it is fine for them to lie to and steal from you, rape and ritually murder your children and live off of Humanity like Parasites who do nothing but feed off the "sheep" i.e. ALL the rest of us. It is part of their religion which is ultimately Satanic. EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH THE WORLD IS THEIR DOING, EVERYTHING!
They were originally called "The Name Stealers" And now they are trying and succeeding at Stealing The World from Humanity
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/25/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
I disagree with Clif on his point that they are just hiding behind Judaism and Palestinian Jews. While they are not bloodline Jews they are the worst of the Jews but if you read the Talmud you realize ALL the Jews think they are better than Humanity, many are pedophiles and they think it is fine for them to lie to and steal from you, rape and ritually murder your children and live off of Humanity like Parasites who do nothing but feed off the "sheep" i.e. ALL the rest of us. It is part of their religion which is ultimately Satanic. EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH THE WORLD IS THEIR DOING, EVERYTHING!
They were originally called "The Name Stealers" And now they are trying and succeeding at Stealing The World from Humanity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.