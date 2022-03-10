The Satanic Khazarian Mafia NWO, Deep State, Cabal And Their History

They go by many names - New World Order, Deep State, Cabal, Zionists, World Economic Forum, Bilderburg Group and MANY more. They are actually Satanic parasites and nothing more.I disagree with Clif on his point that they are just hiding behind Judaism and Palestinian Jews. While they are not bloodline Jews they are the worst of the Jews but if you read the Talmud you realize ALL the Jews think they are better than Humanity, many are pedophiles and they think it is fine for them to lie to and steal from you, rape and ritually murder your children and live off of Humanity like Parasites who do nothing but feed off the "sheep" i.e. ALL the rest of us. It is part of their religion which is ultimately Satanic. EVERYTHING THAT IS WRONG WITH THE WORLD IS THEIR DOING, EVERYTHING!They were originally called "The Name Stealers" And now they are trying and succeeding at Stealing The World from Humanity