Southern Border Missionary Operations

Welcome to Walking for the Forgotten Ministry, home of Veterans On Patrol, a Suicide Prevention Program currently working to combat Child Trafficking and extract Children from dangerous criminals.

The following Video was made in Honor and Remembrance of VOP Volunteer Jeremiah Shivers. Graphic Language and Content is permitted in this particular Video so please keep Children from viewing while providing mercy and forgiveness this one time.

Walking for the Forgotten Ministry will be providing a Historical Record of our Missionary Work both on the Border, and now across the Nation. We encourage all to Subscribe and get involved wherever possible.

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May our Heavenly Father bless and keep you.