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Pizza War: Gay Discrimination vs. Religious Freedom | True News
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9 views • September 18, 2020
Memories Pizza in Indiana is under heavy criticism after saying that they wouldn’t cater a gay wedding because it was against their Christian religious beliefs.
Indiana’s Republican Gov. Mike Pence signed the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” last week with the goal of giving business owners a stronger legal defense if they refuse to serve lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender customers on religious grounds.
Should businesses be forced to serve all potential customers? Should people be allowed to discriminate based on their religious beliefs? Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes a look at the Indiana Pizzeria controversy and the discrimination debate.
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Indiana’s Republican Gov. Mike Pence signed the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” last week with the goal of giving business owners a stronger legal defense if they refuse to serve lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender customers on religious grounds.
Should businesses be forced to serve all potential customers? Should people be allowed to discriminate based on their religious beliefs? Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes a look at the Indiana Pizzeria controversy and the discrimination debate.
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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