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Why We Are Failing To Convince People That Viruses Do Not Exist: God Won't Allow It...
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175 views • January 11, 2022
Why We Are Failing To Convince People That Viruses Do Not Exist: God Won't Allow It...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/odf8VmGNYc7g/
With 150 years' worth of Germ Theory To Refute and Ismael's Pharmaceuticals stopping the symptoms of the body's detoxification processes, you will be demoralized when you find out your fighting God too. When trying to convince people that viruses actually don't exist. Good luck, you're gonna need it...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/odf8VmGNYc7g/
With 150 years' worth of Germ Theory To Refute and Ismael's Pharmaceuticals stopping the symptoms of the body's detoxification processes, you will be demoralized when you find out your fighting God too. When trying to convince people that viruses actually don't exist. Good luck, you're gonna need it...
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