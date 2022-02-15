Big Pharma Looking To Authorize the Vaccine for Babies and Creating Lifelong Customers by Hurting Them

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02/11/2022 Stephanie Locricchio: Big pharma is looking to authorize the vaccine for babies and creating lifelong customers by hurting them. There is no liability for all these vaccines on the childhood schedule. If they can get this COVID vaccine on the child to schedule, they’re literally using our children as their shields from liability.