Episode 79 - American Injustice

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Join Jeff and very special guest Jake Lang. We'll talk truth about J6, the ongoing persecution of political prisoners like Jake and his faith in the face of adversity.
J6 Website: www.j6truth.org
TPR website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/