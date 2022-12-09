⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1500, December 9, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(9 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, assault and army aviation struck concentration areas of the AFU manpower and military equipment near Sinkovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, Russian troops continued their offensive, repulsing the AFU counterattacks. As a result of the shelling, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 pickup trucks have been eliminated.





◽️In Donetsk direction, over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks have been eliminated by active actions of Russian troops.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy with up to three reinforced platoons unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of Russian units towards Vladimirovka, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). As a result of the shelling, the AFU units have been dispersed and pushed back to their initial positions.The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 80 personnel.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 86 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 183 areas.





💥In the course of the counter-battery warfare near Shevchenko (Zaporozhye region), temporary firing positions have been uncovered and 6 U.S.-manufactured MLRS and FRG-made MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems have been defeated.





💥One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Druzhba (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥1 Tochka-U tactical missile launcher has been destroyed near Zolochev (Kharkov region).





💥1 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system has been destroyed near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥3 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed near Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥1 AFU munition depot has been destroyed near Krivaya Luka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The anti-aircraft defence forces have shot down three HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems near Pervomaysk and Alchevsk (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 341 airplanes and 181 helicopters, 2,643 unmanned aerial vehicles, 392 air defence missile systems, 7,043 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 924 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,668 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,522 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.