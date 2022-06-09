Dr Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy Part 2 - The Virtues And Myths Of Water! [07.06.2022]

The medical establishment in place overlooks the importance of water in the healing processes. Dr. Grayson takes apart the myths so often repeated and gives us a fresh perspective on this crucial topic, explaining how every chemical reaction inside of our body exists in the medium of water.



Join Dr. Grayson Dart for a refreshing dive into important aspects of water and its connection to our everyday lives. Such a common thing that we all need, and how well do we understand its properties?

Are you ready to stop struggling with health issues and find long-term solutions? Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy is great for anyone looking to up their game to reach optimal health and vitality!

'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.

- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

--

'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/





The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/





The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/





The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/





The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/





AndrewKaufmanMD - 3300 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aHmNZIVecIx/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/graysons-holistic-anatomy/

Check Back Next week for Part 3: