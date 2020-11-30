Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun for The Ambidextral Hunter

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Why become ambidextrous for hunting.
Short Project Appleseed AQT with the 45-70
Knocking down steel targets.
Appleseed Prep
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USGI Canvas Sling
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Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
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Crushable Wool Outback Hat
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Eberlestock MiniMe Backpack
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Eberlestock Scabbard
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Cheek-Eez 3/16
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Rifle Cartridge Carrier 45-70
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Uncle Mikes Sling Swivels & Studs
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Triple K Ranger Belt
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Pallas (scifi novel that should be read by all hunters)
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