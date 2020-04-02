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This Video Will “Rock-The Boat” Of Coronavirus! The Statistics They Don’t Want You To See!
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516 views • April 02, 2020
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For More Information see:
https://www.infowars.com/fauci-says-lockdown-will-continue-until-there-are-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/
https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/world-rankings-total-deaths
https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/world-rankings-total-deaths#WORLD%20RANKINGS
https://www.worldometers.info/
https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dr-ben-carson-take-heart-new-treatments-change-outlook-week-2/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 30 DAYS FREE USE CODE: Free4You) (GET FIRST YEAR FOR $69 USE CODE: Save10)
For More Information see:
https://www.infowars.com/fauci-says-lockdown-will-continue-until-there-are-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/
https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/world-rankings-total-deaths
https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/world-rankings-total-deaths#WORLD%20RANKINGS
https://www.worldometers.info/
https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dr-ben-carson-take-heart-new-treatments-change-outlook-week-2/
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