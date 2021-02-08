Pompeo: I hope Biden administration will take CCP’s genocide as seriously as President Trump and our team did 蓬佩奥：我希望本届政府能如同川普总统及我们的团队一般就中共的种族灭绝认真对待

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
蓬佩奥：我希望本届政府能如同川普总统及我们的团队一般就中共的种族灭绝认真对待
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac