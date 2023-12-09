Create New Account
Biden's Usual Walk Away from Problems, by Ignoring Journalists - President with No Answers, Beyond His Comprehension
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Mood for the weekend - walk away from all your problems and haters the same way Biden does from the journalists' questions 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

