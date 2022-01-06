Pfizer Committed Felony Before, Analysis of Clinical Trials Data Held by Pharmaceutical Companies

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12/30/2021 Dr. John Abramson warns that Pfizer committed a felony for Bextra, an arthritis drug, before and dealt the largest criminal fine in US history. More seriously, analysis of the clinical trials data is held by pharmaceutical companies.