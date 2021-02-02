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Lori Colley Ep. 488 - The Burmese Mirror - Election fraud in Myanmar?
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90 views • February 02, 2021
February 1, 2021
The reflection of Decision Day in the US and the military coup in Burma/Myanmar, plus my explanation of where God has led me in regards to the #17 movement.
Links:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/1/aung-san-suu-kyis-journey-from-political-prisoner-to-leader
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics-explainer-idUSKBN2A113H
https://www.mmtimes.com/news/ex-blackwater-boss-moves-myanmar-security.html
https://apnews.com/article/military-coup-myanmar-explained-f3e8a294e63e00509ea2865b6e5c342d
https://www.salon.com/2020/11/25/secret-meeting-between-netanyahu-pompeo-and-prince-mohammed-last-minute-war-plot_partner/
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The reflection of Decision Day in the US and the military coup in Burma/Myanmar, plus my explanation of where God has led me in regards to the #17 movement.
Links:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/1/aung-san-suu-kyis-journey-from-political-prisoner-to-leader
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics-explainer-idUSKBN2A113H
https://www.mmtimes.com/news/ex-blackwater-boss-moves-myanmar-security.html
https://apnews.com/article/military-coup-myanmar-explained-f3e8a294e63e00509ea2865b6e5c342d
https://www.salon.com/2020/11/25/secret-meeting-between-netanyahu-pompeo-and-prince-mohammed-last-minute-war-plot_partner/
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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