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Buttigieg's brother-in-law says "everything Pete is pushing is anti-God"
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30 views • February 20, 2020
by Adam Ford · Feb 20th, 2020
Pete Buttigieg's brother-in-law, Pastor Rhyan Glezman, publicly slammed his relative on Wednesday, saying on Tucker Carlson Tonight that "everything" the 2020 candidate is advocating is "anti-God."
Source: https://disrn.com/news/buttigiegs-brother-in-law-says-everything-pete-is-pushing-is-anti-god/
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Pete Buttigieg's brother-in-law, Pastor Rhyan Glezman, publicly slammed his relative on Wednesday, saying on Tucker Carlson Tonight that "everything" the 2020 candidate is advocating is "anti-God."
Source: https://disrn.com/news/buttigiegs-brother-in-law-says-everything-pete-is-pushing-is-anti-god/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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