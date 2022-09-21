Create New Account
The 8 Root Causes of Disease & How to Resolve Them - In Medicine, Follow God & Nature
The Biosanctuary
Published 2 months ago |

Licensed Pastoral Medicine Practitioner Rev. Genita M. Mason LMP, HHP, NC lectures about the 8 Root Causes of Disease and how her award winning medical model practiced at The Biosanctuary addresses them, as well as how you can avoid them.

The 8 Root Causes are:

Oxidative Stress, Low Transmembrane Voltage, Dehydration, Malnutrition, Low Oxygen & Hydrogen, Toxic Colon, and Sunlight Deficiency.

Keywords
oxidative stressdehydrationgenita masongenita petralliozone treatment centerthe biosanctuarycause of diseasetoxic colonlow transmembrane voltage

