The 8 Root Causes of Disease & How to Resolve Them - In Medicine, Follow God & Nature

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Licensed Pastoral Medicine Practitioner Rev. Genita M. Mason LMP, HHP, NC lectures about the 8 Root Causes of Disease and how her award winning medical model practiced at The Biosanctuary addresses them, as well as how you can avoid them.
The 8 Root Causes are:
Oxidative Stress, Low Transmembrane Voltage, Dehydration, Malnutrition, Low Oxygen & Hydrogen, Toxic Colon, and Sunlight Deficiency.