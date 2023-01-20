Create New Account
How The CIA and Deep State Framed Nixon And The Globalists Want a Cyber Attack
Also more and more evidence points to the CIA involved in the assassination of JFK. Also, the globalists tell you they want a global cyber attack to cover up their crimes during covid.


Video Sources:

  1. FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson: Permanent DC doesn't want Biden to run for president again 
    https://www.foxnews.com/video/6318934195112
2. InfoWars.com - VIDEO: the WEF Unelected World Govt Admits to Strangling Humanity Into Submission with Bio Weapon and Cyber Attacks

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63c9d91c7760aa1bec6c1449


3. ClubOfRome.org - The Limits to Growth+50

https://www.clubofrome.org/ltg50/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


