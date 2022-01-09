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Remember when Donald Trump got locked out of his Twitter account until he deleted this video?
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684 views • January 09, 2022
Remember when Donald Trump got locked out of his Twitter account until he deleted this video?
We know what to do...
Make it known.
https://gab.com/GT777/posts/107538722335056052
We know what to do...
Make it known.
https://gab.com/GT777/posts/107538722335056052
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