Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hologram
channel image
Zanimations
3 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

Mostly self made assets in this one, apart from the public domain music track, and some cutscenes I incorporated from the Dune videogame "Emperor: Battle for Dune".

And the car in the 3d scenes was not modelled by myself, but a premade asset. (The rest of that scene was made by myself.)

Keywords
hologramkittdunezanimationsmusic video edit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket