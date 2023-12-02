Mostly self made assets in this one, apart from the public domain music track, and some cutscenes I incorporated from the Dune videogame "Emperor: Battle for Dune".
And the car in the 3d scenes was not modelled by myself, but a premade asset. (The rest of that scene was made by myself.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.