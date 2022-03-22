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Lawmakers Expose Huge "Mental Health" Power Grab, Threat to Gun Rights
The New American
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Special interests and politicians in Georgia are working on a massive, tyrannical power grab over the lives of citizens disguised as a "mental health" bill, warn three conservative lawmakers who voted against the legislation in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Known as House Bill 1013, the legislation would open up the taxpayer funding spigots for Big Pharma, Big Psychiatry, Big Insurance, and more while handing unprecedented powers over citizens to government and its allies--including the power to strip people of their gun rights without due process. The effort would also force churches to fund "Transgender surgeries" through their health plans, the lawmakers warn. The three legislators--Rep. Sherri Gilligan, Rep. Charlice Byrd, and Rep. Philip Singleton, all with the Freedom Caucus--sounded the alarm about this measure being pursued in other states, as well. They ask everyone to get involved in stopping this before it is too late. The Georgia Senate is considering the measure now.
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georgiaalex newmanthe new americanconversations that matter
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