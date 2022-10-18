Create New Account
1991 Leaked Speech
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a month ago |

Rockefeller’s 1991 leaked speech will give you the chills. Take a listen and watch carefully. 


They have always aimed to create a world system of financial control in Private hands, able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.


economynworockefellerone world governmentspeechleakedfinancial controlpolitical system

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
