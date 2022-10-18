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Rockefeller’s 1991 leaked speech will give you the chills. Take a listen and watch carefully.
They have always aimed to create a world system of financial control in Private hands, able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.
Venmo @beautifulhorizons