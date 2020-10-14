Do Your Own Research!

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TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38116
Dan Williams of kla.tv interviews James Corbett about the recent Forbes article warning the hoi polloi not to do their own research. They discuss the agenda behind this exhortation and why independent thinkers doing their own research is the bedrock of any truly free society.