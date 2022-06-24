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The INSANE way leftist media just DEFENDED Democrats on gas
High Hopes
High Hopes
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27 views • June 24, 2022

Glenn Beck.Jun 20, 2022 It’s now common knowledge that America’s mainstream media will do what it can to help the Democrat Party. But a recent op-ed from The Washington Post just took far-left pandering to a whole new level. The article, titled ‘Here’s what voters will get if they cast their ballots based on gas prices,’ tells Americans Democrats are NOT to blame for our sky-high inflation rates and gas prices: ‘There are relatively few tools that the president and Congress can deploy to help boost oil production or moderate overall inflation.’ HOLY COW, Glenn says. In this clip, he unveils the rest of The Washington Post’s INSANE Democrat defense, and he asks and important question: How do they sleep at night?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYVWUwljFpI

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current eventspoliticsliesdemocratmainstream mediamsmfar leftglenn beckinflationgaswashington post
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