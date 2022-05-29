© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food Riots in Sri Lanka May 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
302 views • May 29, 2022
The NWO's great reset isn't going as planned.
Without food, medicine, petrol and with power outages up to 15 hours a day. In Sri Lanka, the police are unable to contain the anger of the starving people. Politicians are beaten and their homes and cars set on fire or thrown into rivers
Unbelievable footage from Sri Lanka where a full blown revolution is taking place. Down to the country's last day of petrol with massive food shortages this footage is said to show Government Ministers being stripped and mocked.
It is not known what happened to them afterwards.
Without food, medicine, petrol and with power outages up to 15 hours a day. In Sri Lanka, the police are unable to contain the anger of the starving people. Politicians are beaten and their homes and cars set on fire or thrown into rivers
Unbelievable footage from Sri Lanka where a full blown revolution is taking place. Down to the country's last day of petrol with massive food shortages this footage is said to show Government Ministers being stripped and mocked.
It is not known what happened to them afterwards.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.