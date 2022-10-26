Christian baker wins lawsuit over LGBT wedding cake

LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale speaks with cake designer Cathy Miller and Thomas More Society attorney Charles LiMandri about her amazing California court victory that upholds her religious beliefs as a Christian businesswoman. Miller had politely refused to design a cake for a same-sex couple, and her court victory ended a long five-year ordeal.

