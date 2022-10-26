Create New Account
Christian baker wins lawsuit over LGBT wedding cake
LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale speaks with cake designer Cathy Miller and Thomas More Society attorney Charles LiMandri about her amazing California court victory that upholds her religious beliefs as a Christian businesswoman. Miller had politely refused to design a cake for a same-sex couple, and her court victory ended a long five-year ordeal.

christian persecutionchristian bakerlgbt agenda

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
