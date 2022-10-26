Christian baker wins lawsuit over LGBT wedding cake

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LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale speaks with cake designer Cathy Miller and Thomas More Society attorney Charles LiMandri about her amazing California court victory that upholds her religious beliefs as a Christian businesswoman. Miller had politely refused to design a cake for a same-sex couple, and her court victory ended a long five-year ordeal.
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