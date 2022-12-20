Why Vaccinated People Are Lucky to be Alive

You may have been vaxxed multiple times and you feel fine. You better give thanks to God, because that is not true for many. I will give you some reasons why you are doing better than others. Make sure going forward you don't play Russian Roulette with the vaccine again.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

CitizenFreePress.com - Stop taking the Vaccine… 5 reasons you haven’t died yet… https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stop-taking-the-vaccine-5-reasons-you-havent-died-yet/

2. InfoWars.com - VIDEO: Doctors Admit Autopsies Prove Covid Injections Deadly https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63a0da2e4d9b490077064ec8

3. SpeedTheShift.org - SGT Report: THE MOST DEADLY PRODUCT IN MEDICINAL HISTORY — Dr. Peter McCullough https://speedtheshift.org/2022/12/17/the-most-deadly-product-in-medicinal-history-dr-peter-mccullough/





