Swiss Olympian HOSPITALIZED by PFIZER VAXX poison induced PERICARDITIS

Obviously as you know, I’m trying to be as transparent as I can and now is more important than ever.

On December 22 I got my booster vaccination because I didn’t want to struggle with this when the season started. I was told that it was safer to get Pfizer to avoid cardiac side effects.

On December 27 I felt a tightness in the chest and started feeling dizzy while walking up the stairs. This happened a few more times until I decided to check with a cardiologist who diagnosed me with pericarditis (inflammation of the thin membrane surrounding the heart).

I am now not allowed to get my heart rate up for a few weeks to allow my heart to rest and heal from the inflammation.

I am still doing everything I can with my coach to keep my muscles moving and he’s doing a GREAT job, thank you @patsaile !!

I have to admit that I am upset at the situation because we don’t talk enough about the side effects. I feel helpless since this is completely out of my control…

I am glad the vaccine helped avoid many deaths and reduce the pressure on the hospitals and hospital staff however I am frustrated that myself as well as other young and healthy people are suffering from these heavy side effects.

I hope you understand why it is important for me to share, I’ll keep you guys updated on the process 😘

let me know if you’re experiencing the same, let’s help each other!

Mirrored - bootcamp

