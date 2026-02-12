John Kiriakou (PART 2): The Domestic Political and Economic Fallout of a U.S. War With Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Trump's Foreign Policy and Domestic Implications (0:01)
- Maga Movement and Foreign Policy (1:41)
- Potential Domestic Repercussions of War (4:01)
- Military Preparedness and Strategic Vulnerabilities (5:55)
- Political Traps and Military Conflicts (10:12)
- Global Energy Dynamics and Strait of Hormuz (15:40)
- Venezuela and US Energy Policy (21:27)
- US Energy Insecurity and Technological Advancements (24:05)
