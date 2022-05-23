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31 Suitcase Nukes
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910 views • May 23, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 05-20-2022
Today our Topic is Suitcase Nukes! Pastor Stan got 31 different visions, dreams and intelligence that there are suitcase nukes here in America. First we will look at the fact that "Cobalt Magnet" (codename for "dirty bomb drills") is happening now in Austin. There are new intel on radicalized terrorists who will combine cobalt-60 with explosive suicide vests. Then we will be taking a look at how God confirmed through his prophets and people, that suitcase nukes will go off in America because of her sin.
00:00 Dirty Bombs Drills in Austin
04:26 Russian Defector Warns America
07:36 Michael Boldea Dream
09:40 Join our Fast Gap Team
12:32 Eagle and Three Serpents
16:31 Suitcase Nukes
23:48 Russian Over-Takers
26:38 Russia Puts Nukes into “Special Combat Mode”
28:59 The Distraction Dream
33:02 Dreams of Suitcase Nukes Hitting America
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx0L1OV3r9s
Today our Topic is Suitcase Nukes! Pastor Stan got 31 different visions, dreams and intelligence that there are suitcase nukes here in America. First we will look at the fact that "Cobalt Magnet" (codename for "dirty bomb drills") is happening now in Austin. There are new intel on radicalized terrorists who will combine cobalt-60 with explosive suicide vests. Then we will be taking a look at how God confirmed through his prophets and people, that suitcase nukes will go off in America because of her sin.
00:00 Dirty Bombs Drills in Austin
04:26 Russian Defector Warns America
07:36 Michael Boldea Dream
09:40 Join our Fast Gap Team
12:32 Eagle and Three Serpents
16:31 Suitcase Nukes
23:48 Russian Over-Takers
26:38 Russia Puts Nukes into “Special Combat Mode”
28:59 The Distraction Dream
33:02 Dreams of Suitcase Nukes Hitting America
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx0L1OV3r9s
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