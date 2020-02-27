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China's Surveillance System (666)
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32 views • February 27, 2020
I this video we are looking into the rapid development of China's Surveillance Systems and how it will dramatically affect the rest of the world, whether we like it or not. Social profiling has been, in the past, Kept secret but now China is being completely open about plans to profile every one of their citizens, and many countries are looking to do the same. What does this have to do with the Mark of the Beast? Watch and find out
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