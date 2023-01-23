19 Jan 2023:

Today, from the early morning information has been received that Russian troops have taken complete control of the strategically important settlement of ''Kleshcheevka'', which has been bitterly fought over for several days. At the same time, it is worth paying attention to one rather interesting fact. In particular, many war correspondents announced the capture of ''Klescheevka'' by Russian troops 5 days ago. However, back then the billionaire, a close associate of President Putin and the founder of the PMC ''Wagner Group'', Yevgeny Prigozhin, asked war correspondents not to make such statements.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

