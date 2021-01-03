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INSANE VIDEO: Canadian Police Storm a 'Gathering' Over COVID
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378 views • January 03, 2021
By Bonchie | Jan 02, 2021 2:30 PM ET
RedState
There may be coronavirus vaccines in distribution now, but that hasn’t stopped the insanity and fear mongering. Thus, we get videos like the one I’m about to show it. It comes all the way from the Great North of Canada, where police sought to break up an “illegal” gathering of six people.
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/02/canadian-police-storm-a-gathering-over-covid-in-wild-video-and-it-should-scare-everyone-n303249
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RedState
There may be coronavirus vaccines in distribution now, but that hasn’t stopped the insanity and fear mongering. Thus, we get videos like the one I’m about to show it. It comes all the way from the Great North of Canada, where police sought to break up an “illegal” gathering of six people.
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/02/canadian-police-storm-a-gathering-over-covid-in-wild-video-and-it-should-scare-everyone-n303249
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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