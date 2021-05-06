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REALLY... Cuomo Accuses Us Of Killing Grandma, Deadly Media Agendas And A Win For Angry Parents!
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60 views • May 06, 2021
Gov Cuomo is a tyrant and is directly responsible for killing thousands of elderly with his nursing home mandates and now he will try to tell us we will be the killers? Meanwhile he is using MLB to try to con people into getting an injection they don't need and beginning the segregation of our society from vaxxed to unvaxxed!
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Article Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/killing-thousands-elderly-nursing-homes-cuomo-says-unvaccinated-people-will-kill-grandma-video/
https://www.si.com/mlb/2021/05/05/yankees-mets-covid-vaccine-stadium
https://www.globalresearch.ca/highly-cited-covid-doctor-comes-stunning-conclusion-government-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-injection-related-deaths/5744316
https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/05/woman-died-from-complications-after-receiving-johnson-johnson-vaccine-family-says.html
https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/28/arizona-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/killing-thousands-elderly-nursing-homes-cuomo-says-unvaccinated-people-will-kill-grandma-video/
https://www.si.com/mlb/2021/05/05/yankees-mets-covid-vaccine-stadium
https://www.globalresearch.ca/highly-cited-covid-doctor-comes-stunning-conclusion-government-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-injection-related-deaths/5744316
https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/05/woman-died-from-complications-after-receiving-johnson-johnson-vaccine-family-says.html
https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/28/arizona-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0704-1.jpg
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